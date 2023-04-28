When will Max Muncy return? Expected date of reinstatement from paternity leave for LA Dodgers star

Long-time Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy has been one of the top players this season. While he has always been a solid contributor in the MLB, Muncy has enjoyed one of the best starts to a season in his career.

In 22 games this season, Muncy is batting .254 with a league-leading 11 home runs and 21 RBIs. At 32 years old, it looked as if Muncy was trending downward after a difficult season last year, however, he appears to be fully healthy and a key cog in the Dodgers' lineup.

Muncy has been out of the lineup all week since being placed on the paternity list on Monday. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he expects both Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol (who was also on paternity leave) to rejoin the team today before the Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Max Muncy is back today along with Brusdar Graterol and Miguel Rojas (likely).



Muncy's return will be welcome for both the Dodgers and their fans as the perennial powerhouse has started the 2023 season on a slower foot than normal. While the Los Angeles Dodgers will be one of the favorites to win the National League this season, they currently sit second in the NL West with a 13-13 record behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Manager Dave Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff will hope that the returns of Muncy and Graterol will bring some normalcy back to the clubhouse as the team has struggled in their absences.

A look at Max Muncy's career in the MLB so far

Muncy has been a staple in the Dodgers' lineup since joining the team in 2018. Prior to his stint in Los Angeles, Muncy spent two seasons with the Oakland Athletics, however, with the A's he never played more than 52 games in a season.

After being released by the Oakland Athletics after spring training in 2017, Muncy signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers, eventually being called up on April 17, 2018. Muncy immediately became a star for his new club, finishing the 2018 season with 35 home runs, which drastically crushed his former career-high of 3 in a season.

Max Muncy went from being released by the Oakland A's to becoming a 2x All-Star, MVP candidate and most importantly a World Series Champion with the Los Angeles #Dodgers

"Max Muncy went from being released by the Oakland A's to becoming a 2x All-Star, MVP candidate and most importantly a World Series Champion with the Los Angeles #Dodgers. Help us wish that Funky Muncy a Happy 31st Birthday!" - @DodgersNation

With the Dodgers, Muncy has been selected to the All-Star Team twice, while also being a key piece for the team during their 2020 World Series title.

