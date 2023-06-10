In the captivating docuseries 'The Captain', baseball legend Derek Jeter opened up about the remarkable story behind his first encounter with his now-wife, Hannah. The couple's journey to love and companionship began with an unexpected twist at a restaurant event, where Derek found himself sitting next to Hannah's mother.

Reflecting on their initial meeting, Derek humorously recalled how he first got acquainted with Hannah's mother before truly getting to know her. Despite the initial focus on conversing with her mom, there was an undeniable spark between Derek and Hannah. The chemistry was palpable, and Hannah, intrigued by Derek's mysterious aura, felt an instant pull to know more about him.

“There was a connection from the very beginning. Even though he was mostly talking to my mom. But there was that connection, and I felt like he’s so mysterious, I want to know more,” said Hannah.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter's relationship timeline

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah with kids.

Fans have always loved Derek Jeter, the well-known baseball player who played for the New York Yankees throughout his entire career. But despite the stadium's cheers and flashing lights, his wife Hannah Davis Jeter, has been his true supporter and love.

In 2012, they were introduced by mutual friends, which marked the beginning of their love story. Hannah, who is from the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Derek, who was born and raised in New York City, connected right away despite having grown up in very different environments.

Hannah was unaware of Derek's illustrious career as a shortstop for the Yankees. She admitted that at first she thought he was a pitcher.

The couple embarked on a low-key relationship, enjoying private moments together while occasionally sharing glimpses of their lives in interviews. In November 2015, Derek confirmed their engagement. They sealed their love with a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California, in July 2016.

Their relationship blossomed further as they welcomed their daughter Bella Raine in August 2017. Story Grey, their second daughter, was born in January 2019, and River Rose, their third daughter, was born in December 2021. The family joyfully celebrated the arrival of their fourth child, a baby boy named Kaius Green Jeter, in May 2023.

Throughout their relationship, Derek and Hannah have cherished their privacy, keeping much of their personal lives away from the public eye. As Derek Jeter's remarkable career is immortalized in the memories of baseball fans, it is heartwarming to witness the love and happiness he has found with Hannah by his side.

Poll : 0 votes