Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder, has been making waves since he started his MLB career. But shockingly, the outstanding player was once unsure of becoming a baseball player. In a 2018 MLB interview, Aaron spoke about his other career prospects.

"Once I committed to Fresno (State in college), I was solely focused on baseball," Judge said. "All the way through high school, I was playing three sports and just enjoying it. I wasn't too serious about any of them. To be honest, I would get tired of the sports.

"Once it got near the end of football (season), I'd say, 'I can't wait for basketball season to get here. I'm tired of getting hit every day.'"

Kent @RealKentMurphy So Aaron Judge was pretty good his senior year of high school So Aaron Judge was pretty good his senior year of high school https://t.co/3ed9Oe02Id

From his junior high days, Aaron Judge was interested in playing all sorts of sports. He played basketball, baseball and football. He didn't consider any of them a serious career goal but just enjoyed playing sports casually. His coaches called him a soft player as he was never really serious or aggressive in his play.

"Then, once it got to the end of basketball (season), it was, 'I'm tired of running up and down the court, when does baseball start?' Then, when baseball was deep in the season, I would start getting excited for football again. It was a cycle.

"I think that helps me now, because it's still fresh for me. I'm not worn out from playing 8-and-under travel ball when I was a kid."

Aaron Judge was unable to get scouted as a junior due to an injury he suffered during a basketball game. But once he was scouted for the Fresno State Bulldogs, he became serious about baseball.

Judge said that playing so many sports in high school made him stay energetic for the game. As Judge tried out different sports, he was finally able to finally settle for the one he liked the most. Judge also turned down several football schools to become the baseball star he is today.

When Aaron Judge was drafted by the Oakland Athletics

Believe it or not, Aaron Judge almost considered going to the Oakland Athletics. When speaking with MLB, he said that he was scouted by the Athletics but turned down the offer. Oakland drafted him in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB draft, but Judge opted to go to Fresno State instead.

"When you get the opportunity like that, getting drafted – especially by Oakland, a California team, pretty close to home – it was tempting," Judge said. "At the time, I just didn't think I was ready or mature enough mentally or physically to start pro ball."

The young outfielder was then scouted by Tim McIntosh, a Yankees area scout. Since then, he has made a name for himself by playing for the New York Yankees, who drafted him in the first round of the 2013 draft (with pick No. 32).

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.

There was a possibility that Judge would leave the Yankees for the San Francisco Giants, the hometown team he rooted for as a child, in the offseason. But Judge re-signed with the team on a nine-year, $360 million contract, and he was named the franchise's first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014.

YES Network @YESNetwork "To get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans, this is an incredible honor." - the 16th Captain in Yankees history, Aaron Judge. "To get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans, this is an incredible honor." - the 16th Captain in Yankees history, Aaron Judge. https://t.co/RiF9rTElZY

