“When you’re 1-9, you’re looking for someone to come in and either kick your a** or pump you up” - Early season World Series contenders Toronto Blue Jays fire manager after poor run

Just yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays fired their manager Charlie Montoyo amid a five-game losing streak. The Blue Jays, who were once favorites to win the American League East, are now just two games ahead of the last-placed Baltimore Orioles.

Charlie Montoyo was hired by the Blue Jays prior to the 2019 season, where the team lost a whopping 95 games. Then just a season later, Montoyo led Toronto to a playoff berth in the 2020 shortened season where they ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Blue Jays had a stellar record of 91-71. This made them look very promising this season, and they performed well early in the year. Now this team looks completely different, and it seems their spark is missing.

The Jays' recent skid has included a four-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners and multiple losses to the Oakland Athletics, the worst team in baseball. Most games have not been close either, with the Blue Jays being outscored 21-11 by Seattle.

According to inside sources close to the Toronto Blue Jays, players on the team said it was time for Montoyo to go. Montoyo is known for his pacifism and positivity around the clubhouse. Most of the time, these are great features to have, but some players wanted discipline.

One player told "The Athletic," "When you're 1-9, you're looking for someone to come in and either kick you in the a** or pump you up." Sometimes a struggling team needs some tough love to boost the morale. However, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was very upset about this, as he was close to Montoyo.

What comes next for the Toronto Blue Jays?

After Montoyo's firing, the Blue Jays decided to promote bench coach John Schneider to the managerial position. He has been with the team for quite some time, and he is a good fit to round out this season for Toronto.

The Blue Jays currently have a 47-42 record, tied with the Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners for an American League Wild Card position. However, they are only two games ahead of being booted out of this Wild Card spot by the Baltimore Orioles.

These next few weeks will really set the tone for Toronto's season. If they can get hot, they will be in great standing for the postseason.

