Yuli Gurriel was part of the infamous Astros sign stealing scandal. However, the player has taken responsibility for his actions.

Back in 2017, the Astros used cameras to film the the opposing team's catcher's signs to the pitcher. The video will be live and streamed to the Astros staff in the dugout. Astros Staff would then use trash can banging and other such methods to convey the oncoming pitch to Astros players on the field. This led to the Astros winning the 2017 World Series.

However, MLB investigated the incident and announced in 2020 that the Astros had cheated in the 2017 World Series. Many players and fans alike were disappointed by the team and condemned their actions.

Gurriel, who was part of the Astros from 2016 to 2022, also spoke about the scandal to ESPN in 2020. He took responsibility for the cheating and urged his fellow Astros players to do the same.

"No one put a gun to our head. It would be a lie to say that one or two people are responsible. We are all responsible." -- Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel

After the revelation of the incident, the Astros fired the general manager, Jeff Luhnow, and field manager, A.J. Hinch. The team was also fined $5 million and had to forfeit the first and second draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Yuli Gurriel signing with Miami Marlins, leaves Astro fans disappointed

In March 2023, Gurriel signed a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins. However, this decision has made the Marlin fans happy. The Astros have been asking the team to bring the first baseman back. Some Astros fans bashed the decision on Twitter.

"Not signing Yuli Gurriel might have been a mistake, current circumstances say" Tweeted The Crawfish Bozes on Twitter

"Astros mgmt has made some bad choices this yr. Still in my 8 stages of grief after loss of Yuli Gurriel. 60 mil for Abreu? Fr? Bad enough we kept Maldy, didn't find a decent CF, now we have Father Time at 1st. Maybe he's 2 yrs younger than Yuli, but he's not playing like it." said Jenny on Twiiter.

"The Astros should not have tinkered with shyt.. let me translate that for you THE ASTROS SHOULD HAVE KEPT YULI GURRIEL" said another twitter user.

Astros fans seem desperate to get Gurriel back. However, Miami Marlins fans were happy to see Gurriel had made the opening day roaster.

