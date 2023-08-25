Where is Dwight Gooden now? Current lifestyle of Mets legend, explored with team retiring jersey

Earlier this week, the New York Mets announced that they would be retiring the jersey numbers of club icons Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry. In the past, the team had seemingly not intended to retire the jerseys of Gooden or Strawberry due to a team policy of not retiring jersey numbers of players not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In recent years, however, the club has softened its stance on the policy which will now allow both Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden to be honored by the club. While many understand the importance that both players had on the 1986 World Series-winning team, it did not appear that this day would come.

In an interview following the announcement, Gooden expressed his gratitude. "I was completely overwhelmed when I got the call," Gooden said. "There is no greater honor a player can receive than having his number retired. ... This would make my mother and father extremely proud."

The New York Mets icon has remained active in retirement. The 58-year-old founded GoodenBrand LLC, a company focused on e-commerce, brand marketing opportunities, and public appearances. He has been busy doing meet-and-greets with fans, while also participating in fan signings across the country.

A look at Dwight Gooden's well-documented battle with drug addiction

A Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star, Gooden was one of the most electric pitchers in club history, sitting behind only Tom Seaver for the franchise's all-time wins record. While he was a talented pitcher during his career, his battles with alcohol and cocaine addiction have tarnished his reputation.

Since retiring in 2000, Gooden has struggled with not only his addictions but his legal troubles as well. Over the years, Gooden has been arrested several times for driving while intoxicated, drug possession, and violating the terms of his parole.