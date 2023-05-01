Where did Spencer Strider go to college? NCAA career of Atlanta Braves ace revisited

Spencer Strider is in a rich vein of form for the Atlanta Braves. The pitcher recently racked up 13 strikeouts against the Miami Marlins last week to lead his side to victory.

Strider also won the Braves' Pitcher of the Month award for April for his incredible outings last month.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Strider played college baseball for the Clemson Tigers for three seasons under then-head coach Monte Lee. Interestingly, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB Draft but did not sign with the team and instead chose to play for Clemson.

Strider had a 5-2 record and a 4.76 ERA in 22 appearances as a freshman in 2018. In 51.0 innings pitched, he allowed 40 hits and 35 walks with 70 strikeouts. The highly-talented pitcher led the team in strikeouts and only allowed 11 extra-base hits.

Strider suffered an arm injury in January and received a medical redshirt for the 2019 season.

He returned in 2020, but played only four games for the team after the NCAA canceled the season due to COVID-19. In those four games, Strider racked up 19 strikeouts and three walks.

In two active seasons with Clemson, he finished with 89 strikeouts and 38 walks in 63.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances.

His impressive showings with the Tigers caught the attention of the Atlanta Braves. The Braves picked Strider in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Spencer Strider stats in 2023 MLB season

Spencer Strider in action for the Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider is enjoying a stellar season with the Atlanta Braves in 2023 so far. In 30.0 innings pitched, he has recorded 49 strikeouts and 11 walks at a 1.80 ERA.

Strider will be hoping to continue his excellent run if he gets the opportunity to pitch in the two remaining games of Atlanta's series against the New York Mets.

Poll : 0 votes