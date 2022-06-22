“Where does this squirrel live?” - MLB commentator miffed as invading squirrel distracts pitcher, draws a walk

Of all the teams in the MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates have had more than their fair share of reasons to scratch their heads this season. The Pirates have not won their division, the National League Central, since joining in early 1990s. They currently have a record of 27-39 and stand in the third spot in the division behind the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Last night, a squirrel was keen to get in on some MLB action. The little guy finally gave Pirates fans something to cheer about this season. The commentator, who was calling the game for AT&T Roots Sports Network, wasn't too keen to have an uninvited guest.

Considering the squirrel in the middle of the outfield, the commentator turned to his counterpart and remarked, "I mean, where does this squirrel live?" It was a valid question, as there appeared to be no trees or nests within the immediate vicinity of the park.

Squirrel causes ruckus and creates MLB game interruption

The game was tied 0-0 in the bottom of the second inning of last night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. The squirrel thought the Cubs needed a fielding assist, but he quickly became a major distraction. The squirrel pranced around the outfield during an at-bat.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia This squirrel has come into PNC park and caused an absolute ruckus. The Pirates booth is fascinated with it! This squirrel has come into PNC park and caused an absolute ruckus. The Pirates booth is fascinated with it! https://t.co/WiYKup5s67

"This squirrel has come into PNC park and caused an absolute ruckus. The Pirates booth is fascinated with it!" - Jomboy Media

During the squirrel's MLB debut, Pirates hitter Ryan Vogelbach was locked in with Cubs starter Caleb Killian in the bottom of the second inning. The squirrel arrived just as Vogelbach was facing a 3-1 count, causing Killian to walk him.

Michael @altassclown @JomboyMedia “Get the hammer Russ” is an underrated line in that video. @JomboyMedia “Get the hammer Russ” is an underrated line in that video.

"“Get the hammer Russ” is an underrated line in that video." - Michael

The squirrel was eventually collected by stadium staff who lightly placed the small furry critter in a bucket. The squirrel was relocated to a new home somewhere in Pittsburgh with more trees — somewhere far away from the outfield at PNC Park.

The Pirates went on to win the game very handily by a margin of 12-1. Although MLB reporters were eager to get an official statement, the squirrel was not available for comment and declined a media appearance.

The two teams will play a big four-game series that has the potential to sink the playoff hopes of the loser.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far