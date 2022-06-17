“Where would we be without Trout and Ohtani??” - Los Angeles Angels fans react to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani takeover against the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani showed their true power when the duo singlehandedly defeated the Seattle Mariners yesterday, June 16. The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-1 thanks to Trout's great showing at the plate and Ohtani's lockdown performance on the mound.

Mike Trout went 2-for-4 at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, hitting two home runs, totaling four total runs scored. Trout was responsible for all of the Angels' runs yesterday and was the main offensive contributor for the Halos. These two homers lift Trout to 18 home runs this year, and he is putting up amazing offensive stats all around.

Shohei Ohtani had a dominant outing on the mound, throwing six shutout innings and giving up only three hits. Ohtani also struck out six on the day and picked up two hits at the plate. He took the win and now rises to 5-4 on the year for Los Angeles.

Most of the time, winning a baseball game requires a full team effort. However, Trout and Ohtani were the sole reasons why the Los Angeles Angels won this game yesterday.

Trout and Ohtani really showed their true MVP form in yesterday's game, and the two seem to be exiting their slumps. During the Angels historic 14-game losing streak, both Trout and Ohtani saw major dips in performances at the plate. The Angels now appear to be past that horrific slide and are back on track to compete in the American League West.

This game was a huge confidence booster for the Angels, as the team got just one hit in the game before against the Dodgers. Fans of the Angels are finally starting to see some upside after a depressing three-week stretch, so they took to social media.

Fans react to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's dominant performance

Although this win was good for the Angels, there are still fans who are disappointed with the team's overall struggles this year.

🏴‍☠️Perry The Pirate🏴‍☠️ @PerryBurner @Angels Should be expected. Do it again tomorrow. Score more runs. Don’t rely on Shohei and Mike. Seattle sucks. @Angels Should be expected. Do it again tomorrow. Score more runs. Don’t rely on Shohei and Mike. Seattle sucks.

Fans also talked about how Angels outfielder Taylor Ward also had a good performance this game along with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and how he could potentially win the 2022 AL MVP.

Nevertheless, some Angels fans were hyped about the win.

ZAYNNEXTDOOR @nbdyislistning @Angels Babe wake up the angels won @Angels Babe wake up the angels won

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani took over against the Seattle Mariners and are really showing signs that they can turn the Los Angeles Angels around.

