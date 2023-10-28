Which All Stars have a 40+ WAR career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28

The Oct. 28 MLB Immaculate Grid is all about milestones and statistics. Not a single team has been featured on this edition.

One of today’s intersections pairs an All Star call-up with the ‘40+ WAR career’ milestone.

Therefore, participants must name one All Star player who has also maintained a 40+ career WAR.

In total, a staggering total of 391 players satisfy the two conditions. If you are struggling to narrow your focus, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28: Which All Stars have a 40+ WAR career?

One of the first names that spring to mind for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Mike Trout. The 11-time All Star has a 82.4 career WAR.

Houston Astros star José Altuve also qualifies for this intersection, courtesy of his eight All Star selections and 49.3 career WAR.

One answer that may not seem obvious for this intersection, but you should go for regardless, is Milwaukee Brewers 3B Josh Donaldson.

The three-time All Star currently has a career WAR of 46.8. So if you are looking for a low rarity score, Donaldson should be your pick.

The legendary Babe Ruth is obviously a valid answer as well. The very first All Star game wasn’t played until 1933, as a result of which, Ruth has been to the Midsummer Classic only twice.

It’s a certainty that if the game existed before, Ruth’s tally of All Star call-ups would have been in double digits. His career WAR of 183.1 is the highest of all time.

14-time All Star Barry Bonds is another obvious answer here. The seven-time National League MVP finished his career with an unbelievable 162.7 WAR - the fourth highest of all-time.

'Big Papi' David Ortiz earned 10 All Star call-ups during his Hall of Fame career. His career WAR reads 55.3.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.