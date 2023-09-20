Which Angels players have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20

The Sept. 20 MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Angels and the ‘200+ hits in a season’ landmark in one of the intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one major league player who has amassed 200 hits or more in a season while playing for the Angels.

"Immaculate Grid 171 #immaculategrid

This intersection is quite challenging, as only 33% of participants have managed to solve it at the time of writing.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some valid answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20: Which Angels players have 200+ hits in a season?

Only four players in Los Angeles Angels’ franchise history have smashed 200 hits or more in one season.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero accomplished this feat twice during his Angels tenure. Senior Guerrero spent six seasons with the franchise, accumulating 206 hits in 2004 and exactly 200 hits in 2006.

Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson spent almost his entire career with the franchise. Anderson made his MLB debut in 1994 and stayed in Anaheim until the end of the 2008 campaign. He qualifies for this intersection, thanks to his 201 hits during the 2003 season.

Former outfielder Darin Erstad is another good shout for this intersection. Erstad played a significant role in the Angels’ maiden and till date, only World Series win in 2002. Two years prior, he registered an astonishing 240 hits - the highest by any player in Angels’ franchise history.

The final valid answer for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid is former left fielder Alex Johnson. He played only two seasons for the Angels. In 1970, during his first year with the club, he accumulated 202 hits.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.