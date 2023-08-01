Which Angels players also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1

The Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers are featured on the trade deadline edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Fans are required to identify a player who has suited up for both clubs.

Run by Baseball Reference, a new Immaculate Grid puzzle comes out every day. Featuring a 3 x 3 grid of squares, players are provided with team names and sometimes, a statistic or two.The objective of the puzzle is to populate each square with a player who has either played for both teams or achieved the mentioned milestone.

Fortunately, there are several answers to choose from for the Angels-Brewers square of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. These two clubs have plenty of history and a lot of crossover over the years. In total, 113 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1: Which Angels players also played for the Brewers?

Jonathan Lucroy is a good shout for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Lucroy made his major league debut at 23 and had a remarkable high school career in Florida. He earned All-State honors and set a school record of 20 home runs as a senior. In college, he excelled with a .379 batting average, .427 OBP, and .544 slugging percentage.

Lucroy was named a Freshman All-American and selected for the All-Sun Belt Conference. He spent seven seasons with the Brewers between 2010 and 2016, earning two All-Star call-ups and a place in the club’s Wall of Honor following his retirement last year. He joined the Angels in 2019 for only one season.

Jonathan Lucroy was inducted to the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor following his retirement in 2022

Jim Edmonds is another great choice. Edmonds made history with the St. Louis Cardinals, setting the team's outfield home run record and impressing with a .336 batting average with runners in scoring position.

Edmonds faced challenges in later years, being traded and injured but eventually making a successful comeback with the Milwaukee Brewers before retiring. He started his major league career in 1993 with the erstwhile California Angels.

Some other possible answers include:

Andy Allanson

Joe Azcue

Jett Bandy

Steve Barber

Ken Berry

Dante Bichette

Thad Bosley

Russell Branyan

Ken Brett

Tom Brunansky

George Brunet

José Cardenal

Jhoulys Chacín

Ji Man Choi

Bobby Clark

Álex Claudio

Bobby Darwin

Tommy Davis

Oliver Drake

Trent Durrington

Jim Edmonds

Eduardo Escobar

Andy Etchebarren

Jorge Fabregas

Ramón Flores

Nick Franklin

Deolis Guerra

Junior Guerra

Brian Harper