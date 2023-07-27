Which Angels players have also played for Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 27 features a square for the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. Participants are required to identify players who have played for both teams.

Both franchises have a storied history and several players have moved back and forth between the two organizations over the years. 112 players in total have proudly donned both jerseys.

There are several good answers to choose from for today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

The first name that immediately floats to mind for today's MLB Immaculate Grid is San Francisco Giants ace, Alex Cobb.

The 35-year-old has been in the major leagues for 12 seasons, with the last two coming with the Giants. Prior to joining San Francisco, he spent one season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021.

Cobb has been having arguably the best season of his career this year. He finished the first half of 2023 with a 2.91 ERA across 16 starts, ranking fourth among all pitchers in the National League. The right-hander's performances this term earned him his first All-Star Game selection.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 27: Other Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants players

Another excellent choice would be Giants legend and six-time Gold Glove Award winner J.T. Snow. The infielder played for nine seasons with the Giants. Prior to joining San Francisco, he played three seasons for the erstwhile California Angels.

Here are some other examples:

Tommy La Stella

Ricky Adams

Mike Aldrete

Edgardo Alfonzo

Andy Allanson

José Álvarez

Ed Bailey

Steve Barber

Gordon Beckham

Bobby Bonds

Pedro Borbón

Kent Bottenfield

Tom Bradley

Orlando Cabrera

José Cardenal

Tyler Chatwood

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.