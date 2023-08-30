Which Astros players have a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The Houston Astros are one of the teams featured on the August 30 MLB Immaculate Grid. The AL West pennant hopefuls have been paired with the ‘.300+ career batting average’ statistic.

Therefore, participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one Astros player, current or former, who has maintained a batting average of .300 or more over the course of their career.

"Immaculate Grid 150 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Only 22 players in franchise history satisfy the condition, leaving players with a limited number of options to choose from. Fortunately, this article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30: Which Astros players have a .300+ career batting average?

The people’s choice for this intersection, by some distance, is José Altuve. According to Baseball Reference, 97% of players have opted for the second baseman at the time of writing.

One of the Astros’ greatest hitters of the modern era, the eight-time All-Star is currently on a career batting average of .307.

Last week, Altuve became only the third player in franchise history to amass 2,000 hits last week. Still only 33 years young, there is a lot more to come from him.

Former outfielder Moisés Alou also qualifies for this intersection. Alou played for seven major league franchises during his career, including two spells with the Astros. First, a solitary campaign during 1998, before returning in 2000 for a couple more.

He won a World Series with the erstwhile Florida Marlins in 1997. By the time he announced his retirement, he had compiled two Silver Slugger Awards, six All-Star call-ups, and a career batting average of .303.

Other possible answers for this particular intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Humberto Castellanos

Frank Charles

Terry Clark

Alex De Goti

Billy Goodman

Danny Boone

Charlton Jimerson

Matt Keough

Brandon Lyon

Mike Magnante

John Paciorek

Steve Randolph

Héctor Rondón

Jay Schlueter

Will Smith

José Sosa

Raúl Valdés

José Valverde

Tom Wiedenbauer

Jesús de la Rosa

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.