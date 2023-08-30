Which Astros players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants meet in one of the intersections of the Aug. 30 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants hopeful of an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 150 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There’s been sufficient crossover between the two long-standing franchises over the decades for fans to venture a good guess. In total, 107 players have proudly donned both jerseys.

If you are struggling however, there’s no need to worry. This article will walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30: Which Astros players have also played for the Giants?

Nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltrán is the first name that comes to mind for the Astros - Giants intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

The former outfielder’s stint at either club was brief. He had two spells with the Astros, both lasting just one season - first in 2004 and then again in 2017. His second stint, however, earned him the most prestigious accomplishment of his career - a World Series ring.

After his first spell with the Astros, Beltrán went on to play seven seasons for the New York Mets. In the summer of 2011, he was traded to the Giants where he spent only a few months before joining the St. Louis Cardinals the following offseason.

Texas Rangers reliever Will Smith also qualifies for this intersection. Smith played three seasons for the Giants - 2016, 2019 and 2019 - with his 2017 campaign wiped off due to Tommy John surgery. Smith then joined the Atlanta Braves, where he would stay until the summer of 2022.

He was then traded to the Astros, which turned out to be amazing timing as they went on to win the World Series - Smith’s second consecutive ring after winning baseball's holy grail in 2021 with the Braves.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Fernando Abad

Jesús Alou

Moises Alou

Joey Amalfitano

Rob Andrews

Nori Aoki

Mark Bailey

Kevin Bass

Dave Bergman

Travis Blackley

Kent Bottenfield

Jackie Brandt

Ollie Brown

Enos Cabell

Ernie Camacho

José Castillo

José Cruz

Danny Darwin

J.D. Davis

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.