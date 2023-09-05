Which Athletics players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The Oakland Athletics are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 5 MLB Immaculate Grid. The A’s have been paired with the ‘Hall of Fame’ honor in one of today’s intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one National Baseball Hall of Famer who also played for the Athletics during their major league days.

In total, 41 players who have made the trip to Cooperstown, donned the A’s jersey at some point in their careers.

If you are struggling with this intersection, fear not! This article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5: Which Athletics players are in the Hall of Fame?

The people’s choice for the Athletics - Hall of Fame intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Rickey Henderson. At the time of writing, 32% of participants have gone with the first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Henderson had four separate stints with the A’s. He started his major league journey in Oakland, making his debut in 1979. He spent six seasons, following which, he joined the New York Yankees in 1985.

He returned to the Athletics in 1989 for his second spell, this time spending five seasons. He played more than his part in helping the A’s secure their ninth World Series title.

He joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993 for a very brief spell, before returning to the A’s the following season again. He left following the 1995 season and after spells with the San Diego Padres and erstwhile Anaheim Angels, he returned to the Athletics for one last run with the franchise in 1998.

It’s a good time to recall Mike Piazza, who celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday. The Hall of Famer catcher played one season for the A’s (2007), which is enough to see him qualify as a correct answer for this intersection.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Nap Lajoie

Willie McCovey

Joe Morgan

Satchel Paige

Herb Pennock

Mike Piazza

Eddie Plank

Tim Raines

Al Simmons

Enos Slaughter

Tris Speaker

Don Sutton

Frank Thomas

Rube Waddell

Zack Wheat

Billy Williams

