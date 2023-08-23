Which Barry Bonds record did Elly De La Cruz break? Reds phenom makes history in game vs Angels

Elly De La Cruz, a sensational rookie for the Reds, shattered a record on Tuesday that had been held by one of baseball's greatest players. Tuesday marked De La Cruz's 20th stolen base, making him the MLB player with the quickest streak to 10 home runs and 20 steals.

"Elly De La Cruz becomes the fastest player (64 games) in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 steals. Barry Bonds had the previous record (65 games)."

De La Cruz was able to accomplish the feat in 64 games. The previous holder of the record, Barry Bonds, accomplished it in 65 games.

"Elly De La Cruz has 10 homers and 20 steals through 64 games, the quickest ever to reach that mark!"

De La Cruz has already broken records this season with his arm and became the first Reds player to complete a cycle since 1989. De La Cruz demonstrated his increased ability to toss the ball forcefully during the Reds' 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. In the third inning, he broke his own record for the fastest-tracked infield assist since Statcast started keeping track of that information in 2015. His throw on a relay to home plate was 99.8 mph.

"Elly De La Cruz just broke the Statcast Era record for the hardest recorded infield assist EVER, per @SlangsOnSports That's a 97.9 mph throw"

Elly De La Cruz's baseball career

De La Cruz was promoted to the top leagues on June 6, 2023. He was one of the tallest shortstops in MLB history at 6-foot-5, one of the quickest players in baseball, and the fifth-youngest NL player at the age of 21.

"Fly high but always with your feet on the ground✅ and never forget where you come from 💯🔥🐉✅"

Cruz blasted a 458-foot home run, his first in the major league, on June 7. Since Greasy Neale in 1919, De La Cruz was the only Reds player to steal second, third, and home, all in the same inning on July 8. He set a new Statcast record for the fastest infield assist on July 16 with a throw that reached a speed of 97.9 mph.