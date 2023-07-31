Fact Check: Was Elly De La Cruz born in Los Angeles? Exploring the birthplace of Reds phenom after star claims L.A. to be his 'city' 

In recent days, there has been speculation surrounding the birthplace of Cincinnati Reds’ rising star, Elly De La Cruz. The confusion arose after the talented infielder claimed Los Angeles as his "city".
This has led to questions about whether De La Cruz was indeed born in Los Angeles or if there might be a misunderstanding.
Contrary to his claim, the official records state that Elly De La Cruz was born on January 11, 2002, in Sabana Grande de Boyá, Dominican Republic. This is a town located in the southeast region of the Dominican Republic known for producing many talented baseball players.
A look into the career and life of Elly De La Cruz.
De La Cruz’s journey to the Major Leagues started in his homeland, where he grew up and honed his baseball skills. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2018 and has since progressed through their minor league system, showcasing his remarkable abilities along the way.
It’s possible that the confusion arose due to De La Cruz spending some time in LA during his baseball career, either for training or other baseball-related activities. Such trips are common for many young international prospects seeking opportunities to develop their talents.
There is no evidence to support the claim that Elly De La Cruz was born in LA. Instead, he remains a proud product of Sabana Grande de Boyá, a town that hold a special place in the hearts of baseball enthusiasts in the Dominican Republic.
