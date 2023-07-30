How to watch Hank Aaron Invitational 2023: Start Time, Live Stream, and more

The Hank Aaron Invitational is happening very soon. MLB is often doing showcases of talent in the minor leagues (the Future's Game, for example) and the major leagues (the All-Star Game, naturally). With this event, they are striving to highlight talent that's not currently with a team.

The Hank Aaron Invitational is a yearly "youth-oriented, on-field diversity initiative that strives to get high school-age players with diverse backgrounds to the next levels of the game."

High school prospects are the lifeblood of the game. Several of this year's first-round picks came out of high school, including the third overall pick Max Clark. Top overall prospect Jackson Holliday was a high school pick.

Details on Hank Aaron Invitational

Fortunately, the entire Hank Aaron Invitational will be available for viewing. It begins at 8 p.m. EST on MLB Network. Fans can head over to the network at that time to catch the event.

That also means it will be streamed on their channels. This is a big event for the prospects of baseball and the league wants to show them off.

Noble Meyer was a high school prospect, which will be shown off at Hank Aaron Invitational

Prospects will get to compete with one another on live television, which is a rare chance for them. Furthermore, this will be an excellent way to impress scouts and team front offices, so expect the strongest performances from these players.