How does Aaron Judge's $360,000,000 contract compare to Kylian Mbappe's Al Hilal offer? Comparing the fortunes of the two superstars

Aaron Judge signed the largest per value contract for a position player in MLB history last offseason. Following a historic MVP campaign, the New York Yankees signed him for nine seasons at $360 million. His $40 million a season tops all position players in baseball history.

Even still, Aaron Judge's contract, as massive as it is, would pale in comparison to soccer star Kylian Mbappe's deal from Al Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club is reportedly offering him a deal worth over $750 million.

If Judge's and Mike Trout's total deals were added up (Trout makes $426.5 million), they would combine for a little more than Mbappe's $776 million offer.

How Aaron Judge's mega deal stacks up to Kylian Mbappe's offer

The Saudi Arabian sports world is no stranger to spending money. LIV Golf threw hundreds of millions at every golfer they could. Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo for a salary of over $100 million per season.

Now, they're trying to sign Kylian Mbappe to a record deal that no baseball player, not even Aaron Judge, can equal. It's unclear if Mbappe will sign or not, especially as he's rumored to leave PSG for Real Madrid.

Given the reputation of the Saudi league, Mbappe isn't likely to accept, so the offer will remain just an offer. Much like Judge declined to sign with other teams (San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres) for more money, Mbappe may decline to sign for what would be the biggest contract in sports history.

Kylian Mbappe's offer surpasses Aaron Judge's

For now, MLB players are not on that level. No team has ever offered a player that much. No entire payroll for a season has even been close to that. Even with Shohei Ohtani about to get over $500 million, it still pales in comparison.

