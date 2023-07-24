Does Patrick Mahomes’ $450,000,000 contract get dwarfed by Kylian Mbappe’s Al Hilal offer?

Patrick Mahomes has the largest contract in NFL history. His $450 million deal exceeds that of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and others by a wide margin. Jackson is second with $260 million.

On a per year basis, Patrick Mahomes is only the seventh-highest paid player, but his overall value is still far higher than anyone else. It's one of the highest contract totals in all of sports, exceeding that of Mike Trout ($426.5 million) and other stars.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best and brightest young stars in the world of soccer. He's excelled on the World Cup stage twice already, winning one and scoring a hat trick in a losing final in the other and he's just 24 years old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It makes sense that a Saudi Arabian team would throw a lot of money at him. That is the practice of LIV Golf, the Saudi breakaway tour that enticed players with hundreds of millions, and Saudi soccer teams like Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo for over $200 million for just two years. The league tried to sign Lionel Messi for a similar amount before he signed with Inter Miami, and now they're trying again with Mbappe.

Al Hilal is offering to send $776 million to Mbappe for his services. The disgruntled PSG star is one of the best in the world and that contract would far exceed Mahomes'.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



PSG, obviously accepting €300m bid… but no talks with player as of now.



Al Hilal will offer Mbappé world record salary — even if just for one season.



PSG feel Kylian’s agreement with Real Madrid for 2024 is sealed. More on exclusive Al Hilal-Mbappé story revealed todayPSG, obviously accepting €300m bid… but no talks with player as of now.Al Hilal will offer Mbappé world record salary — even if just for one season.PSG feel Kylian’s agreement with Real Madrid for 2024 is sealed. pic.twitter.com/pZvXBKKN7E

In fact, it would be the biggest sports contract in history. Not many athletes have ever recieved an offer of that magnitude. Since Mahomes is not going to sign another deal like his current one and he's the best player in the league by far, no NFL player will ever see an offer like the French footballer's.

Patrick Mahomes' endorsements don't add up

Even with all Patrick Mahomes' endorsements, his money pales in comparison. The Kansas City Chiefs star is endorsed by BioSteel, Adidas, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Bose, DirecTV, Essentia Water and Electronic Arts.

His net worth, as a result, is $40 million and his endorsement earnings are about $7 million per season.

Add that on to his total contract value, and he nets about $525 million over the 10 years he is under contract for. That's still over $200 million less than Mbappe's deal has without including endorsements.

Kylian Mbappe was offered way more than Patrick Mahomes' mega deal

Perhaps it's a sign that the money in sports is with futbol and not American football, though NFL stars are trying their best to prove that thesis wrong.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!