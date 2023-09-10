Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals meet in one of the intersections of the Sept. 10 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

For today’s Blue Jays - Royals intersection, there are 79 players to choose from who have donned both jerseys over the decades.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through a few possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10: Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Royals?

The people’s choice for the Blue Jays - Royals intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield. At the time of writing, 50% of players have gone with the three-time All-Star.

Merrifield was involved in one of the most talked-about trades last summer when he left the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1 - three weeks after he had refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which caused him to miss a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

By the time the trade deadline had passed, Merrifield had switched sides and his anti-vaccination stance, finally getting the shot in order to be allowed across the Canadian border.

The recently-retired José Bautista is an excellent shout for this intersection. The Blue Jays icon spent ten glorious seasons with the franchise (2008-17).

The six-time All-Star, long before he had made a name for himself, had a brief 13-game spell with the Royals back in 2004 - which is enough to qualify him for this intersection.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Jason Adam

Willie Aikens

Nori Aoki

Jacob Barnes

Miguel Batista

Juan Beníquez

Emilio Bonifácio

Pat Borders

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Steve Braun

John Buck

Melky Cabrera

Shawn Camp

Alberto Castillo

David Cone

Octavio Dotel

Jarrod Dyson

Sal Fasano

Jason Frasor

Check out Baseball Reference - they feature an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.