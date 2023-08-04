Which Braves players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

The MLB immaculate Grid throws a curveball for the fans every now and then and Friday, August 4's puzzle was no different.

The daily internet game quizzed fans about the players to have represented both the Atlanta Braves and the Oakland Athletics during their careers. Among the names who have donned the jersey of both these teams, Dusty Baker is arguably one of the most famous figures.

The current Houston Astros manager spent 19 seasons in the Major League. Baker started his career with the Braves in 1968 and joined the Athletics at the fag end of his career in 1985.

Between those two stints, Baker enjoyed a success-laden journey with the Dodgers. The two-time All-Star won two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award, along with winning the World Series with the Dodgers in 1981.

Former first baseman David Justice is another player to have represented both teams during his MLB career. Justice was handed his debut by the Braves in 1989 and represented the franchises until 1996.

He won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1990 after an impressive output for the Braves. The three-time All-Star sealed a move to the Athletics in 2002, his last season in MLB.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 4: Other Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics players

Jermaine Dye: A former right fielder who made his debut with the Braves, Dye was offloaded to the Kansas City Royals in 1997 after just one season. The two-time All-Star won the Golden Glove award for the Royals in 2000 before moving to the Athletics.

Dye failed to live up to his standards during his time with the A's and eventually joined the Chicago White Sox in 2005. He won the World Series ring and was named the World Series MVP that year.

Josh Donaldson: The 37-year-old third baseman is one of the latest players to make his appearance on this list. Donaldson started his MLB career with Oakland in 2010 and spent three years at the club in two stints.

However, his most prolific years came with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2015-2018. He won the Silver Slugger Award in consecutive seasons for the Blue Jays and was the AL RBI leader in 2015.

He signed for the Braves in 2018 on a one-year deal and was named the NL Comeback Player of the Year after an impressive haul for Atlanta.