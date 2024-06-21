Which Braves players' stocks are up/down after 13 weeks of the MLB 2024 season?

The Atlanta Braves entered the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites to represent the National League in the World Series. Although they remain one of the strongest teams in the MLB, the loss of reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is a massive blow to their title bid.

Regardless of whether or not Ronald Acuna Jr. is in the lineup, the Atlanta Braves still own one of the top rosters in the league. As of Friday, Atlanta sits 2nd in the NL East with a 41-31 record behind only the Philadelphia Phillies. In Acuna Jr's absence, the club has received some significant contributions from other players. Here's a look at some of the players whose stocks have risen and gone down.

Which Braves players' stocks are up/down?

Braves players' stocks that have risen

#1 - Marcell Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna has arguably been the best player on Atlanta's roster. The polarizing slugger has been a force at the plate and continues to help the club win games. Ozuna should be a lock for the All-Star game thanks to his .316 batting average, 20 home runs, and 63 RBIs. He has been tremendous.

#2 - Reynaldo Lopez

One of the most surprising players in the MLB this season has been Reynaldo Lopez. The veteran has been fantastic for Atlanta and continues to prove his worth to the club. Over his last two starts, Lopez has not given up a run over 11.0 innings of work, while also racking up 14 strikeouts.

#3 - Austin Riley

Austin Riley remains one of the most talented third basemen in the MLB, however, it has been a disappointing season so far by his standards. That being said, he is capable of going on a tear at any moment and it appears that he has found his swing. Riley has hit three home runs over his past seven games, suggesting that things may be turning around.

Braves players' stocks that have fallen

#1 - Adam Duvall

In the wake of the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna Jr, many believed that Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall would be given an increased role. Kelenic has been decent since the injury, however, Duvall has been a major disappointment. The veteran outfielder is currently hitting .173 with 6 home runs. It would be unsurprising to see Atlanta add additional outfield depth this summer.

#2- Sean Murphy

The veteran catcher has struggled mightily this season. Although nagging injuries could be the reason behind his slow start to the year, however, things have not gone according to plan for Sean Murphy. Even though he is coming off a two-home run game, they were only the second and third of the season. Entering Friday's action, Murphy owns a .196 batting average, leaving much to be desired.