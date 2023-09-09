Which Braves players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

The newest puzzle from MLB Immaculate Grid has been unveiled, much to the excitement of baseball fans everywhere. It's almost astonishing how quickly this Baseball reference game has advanced to rank among the genre's most popular activities.

Three clues are arranged along the x-axis and three clues are placed along the y-axis of the 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid. It is up to the users to fill in the nine squares using the clues as a guide.

The Immaculate Grid from September 9 asks fans to pinpoint former players from the Atlanta Braves who have won the prestigious Gold Glove. The award has been won by 21 different Braves players since the award's inception in 1957.

The Braves have a long and distinguished history, and some of the game's best players have played for them. The Braves are known for having powerful hitters over the years, but the group has also given birth to some of the top fielders in MLB.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9: Other Braves players who have won a Gold Glove

Greg Maddux was generally known as a pitcher, but he also had excellent fielding skills. Throughout his illustrious career, which spanned several years with the Braves, he won the Gold Glove Award 18 times.

Andruw Jones, one of the most well-known outfielders for the Braves, is renowned for his outstanding defensive abilities. While guarding center field for the Braves, he won the Gold Glove Award 10 times in a row from 1998 to 2007.

Tom Glavine, a pitcher with the Braves, who also possessed excellent defensive abilities, was a four-time Gold Glove winner with the team. He contributed to the team's defense by being able to field his position and make significant plays.

Max Fried, Nick Markakis, Freddie Freeman, Phil Niekro and Mike Hampton are some of the other players from the Braves who have won the Gold Glove.