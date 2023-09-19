Which Brewers players have also played for the Athletics? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19

The Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics meet in one of the intersections of the Sept. 19 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

There's been ample crossover between the two long-standing franchises, with a total of 132 players donning both uniforms over the decades.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, there's nothing to worry about. This article is going to walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19: Which Brewers players have also played for the Athletics?

The very first name that springs to mind for the Brewers - Athletics intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is former American League MVP Josh Donaldson.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Donaldson to a minor league deal after the New York Yankees released him on Aug. 29. ‘The Bringer of Rain’ had a turbulent spell in the Bronx but it would be foolish for anyone to write him off completely.

When he connects, he is capable of causing damage. Out of his 15 hits for the Yankees this year, 10 were home runs. The Brewers will certainly hope that he can do it more frequently.

Donaldson began his major league career with the Oakland Athletics in 2010, where he would stay until the end of 2014. Oakland is where Donaldson started emerging as an All-Star, MVP contender.

First baseman Jesús Aguilar also qualifies for this intersection. The former All-Star penned a one-year deal with the Athletics last offseason but was designated for assignment in June. Aguilar was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in 2017, going on to spend a couple of seasons with the franchise.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Jack Aker

Felipe Alou

Brett Anderson

John Axford

Joe Azcue

Grant Balfour

Sal Bando

Rich Becker

Ollie Brown

George Brunet

Mark Canha

Chris Carter

Ryan Christenson

Ron Clark

Billy Conigliaro

Brooks Conrad

Khris Davis

Tommy Davis

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.