Which Brewers players have also played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the teams featured in the August 13 MLB Immaculate Grid. Participants aiming for perfection will need to name one player, current or former, who has played for both clubs.

There hasn’t been much business between the two franchises in recent years, but there are still a few good options to choose from. A total of 89 players have proudly donned both jerseys. Fortunately, this article is here to guide you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13: Which Brewers players have also played for the Dodgers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gary Sheffield is a good option for today’s Brewers-Dodgers grid intersection. The nine-time All-Star started his major league career with the Brewers, making his debut in 1988.

He spent four seasons in Milwaukee before eventually joining the Dodgers in 1998, spending four seasons there as well. In between, he had stints at the San Diego Padres and the erstwhile Florida Marlins.

New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford is another name that springs to mind. The San Francisco Giants selected Bickford in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft before trading him to the Brewers only one year later as part of a package to acquire southpaw Will Smith.

Bickford made his major league debut in 2020 but was designated for assignment only a year later, paving the way for the Dodgers to claim him off waivers.

Four-time NPB All-Star Takashi Saito qualifies for this particular intersection too. The Japanese flamethrower spent three seasons with the Dodgers (2006-08) and one solitary season with the Brewers (2011).

Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Brett Anderson

Rick Auerbach

John Axford

Paul Bako

Ronnie Belliard

Gary Bennett

Phil Bickford

Henry Blanco

Ken Brett

Greg Brock

Jonathan Broxton

Bruce Brubaker

Jim Bruske

Jeromy Burnitz

Chris Capuano

Brady Clark

Todd Coffey

Craig Counsell

Luis Cruz

Bobby Darwin

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every player who has ever played even a single inning for either franchise.