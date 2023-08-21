Which Cardinals players have also played for Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The August 21 MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection pairing the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player, current or former, who has played for both clubs in their career.

There are plenty of answers to choose from for this intersection, as 117 players have represented both long-standing franchises over the years.

Fortunately, this article is here to narrow your focus and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21: Which Cardinals players have also played for Rangers?

Jordan Montgomery is the most popular shout for today’s Cardinals - Rangers intersection. At the time of writing, according to Baseball Reference, 29% of participants have opted for Montgomery for this intersection.

The former New York Yankees southpaw joined the Cardinals last August as part of the trade that saw Harrison Bader move to the Bronx. Montgomery was traded to the Rangers this year two days prior to the trade deadline.

Carlos Beltrán is another good guess for this intersection. The nine-time All-Star spent two seasons with the Cardinals (2012-13) and one season with the Rangers (2016) before joining the Astros for a second spell, which yielded a World Series ring for him to add to his long list of accolades.

2005 World Series-winning catcher A.J. Pierzynski also played for both the Cardinals and Rangers. Pierzynski spent one season each at both clubs - 2013 with the Rangers and 2014 with the Cardinals.

Other possible answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.