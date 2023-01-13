Which Celtics legend played for the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB?

While cross-sport connections happen from time to time, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Blue Jays may not be the first example mentioned. Yet, both franchises will forever be linked by one man, Danny Ainge.

The Boston Celtics legend spent time in the MLB before joining the NBA. Ainge was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 1977 MLB Draft. The 1977 MLB Draft featured several future Hall of Famers, including Paul Molitor, Harold Baines, and Ozzie Smith.

Ainge spent his entire three-year MLB career with the Blue Jays, playing the majority of his 211 games at second base. He also shifted around the defense, spending time at third base as well as the outfield.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf November 27, 1981



The Toronto Blue Jays release Danny Ainge



Ainge would play his 1st game for the Celtics 12 days later



I don’t know what has happened to him since



November 27, 1981The Toronto Blue Jays release Danny AingeAinge would play his 1st game for the Celtics 12 days laterI don’t know what has happened to him sincehttps://t.co/Un6zi0JwtR

"November 27, 1981. The Toronto Blue Jays release Danny Ainge. Ainge would play his 1st game for the Celtics 12 days later. I don’t know what has happened to him since." - Boston Sports Info

Ainge had two home runs, 37 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 721 plate appearances. Over the course of his brief baseball career, he also hit .220 with a .533 OPS. At the age of 22, he made his final appearance for Toronto on September 22, 1981.

Following baseball, Ainge focused on basketball, which he played at Brigham Young University (BYU). The switch to basketball proved to be a much more successful and lucrative move for the Eugene, Oregon native.

Danny joined the Boston Celtics for the 1981 season, working his way into a prominent role with the team over his eight seasons with the team. He won the NBA Championship twice with the Celtics, with the first coming in 1984, and the second in 1986.

SI @SI_02_



Log off. NBAinthezone™️ @NBAinthezone @SI_02_ Michael Jordan's competition was so bad that fans (like the moron who posted the OP) think he'd be doing even better today. They can't understand that if he couldn't average 40 against plumbers and strictly man defense, he definitely ain't doing it today... @SI_02_ Michael Jordan's competition was so bad that fans (like the moron who posted the OP) think he'd be doing even better today. They can't understand that if he couldn't average 40 against plumbers and strictly man defense, he definitely ain't doing it today... https://t.co/kwN2HoGCrN Danny Ainge is the only high school athlete ever named first-team All-American in football, basketball, and baseball. He played 3 seasons in the MLB and 10 in the NBA and yet he was a 6th man for the stacked 86 Celtics.Log off. twitter.com/NBAinthezone/s… Danny Ainge is the only high school athlete ever named first-team All-American in football, basketball, and baseball. He played 3 seasons in the MLB and 10 in the NBA and yet he was a 6th man for the stacked 86 Celtics. Log off. twitter.com/NBAinthezone/s…

"Danny Ainge is the only high school athlete ever named first-team All-American in football, basketball, and baseball. He played 3 seasons in the MLB and 10 in the NBA and yet he was a 6th man for the stacked 86 Celtics. Log off." - @SI_02_

After his retirement as a player, Danny Ainge would transition to coaching and eventually make his way into the Celtics' front office. He won the 2008 NBA Championship as the Executive Director of Basketball Operations of the Boston Celtics. He was responsible for forming the "big three" of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

A look at the Toronto Blue Jays' record during Danny Ainge's tenure with the club

While Danny Ainge did not have a successful MLB career, the Blue Jays were just as bad during his tenure with the team. From 1979 to 1981, Toronto had a 157-273 win-loss record. Not pinning the blame on Ainge, but he certainly didn't help.

Poll : 0 votes