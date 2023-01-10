Which country is Liam Hendriks from?

On Sunday, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks made a heartfelt and determined post announcing his diagnosis of non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The 33-year-old relief pitcher said he would "embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

The 33-year-old relief pitcher from Perth, Western Australia, did not provide further information about his cancer diagnosis or prognosis. Chicago White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn said that the club does not anticipate announcing further updates prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. The disease produces white blood cells called lymphocytes that grow abnormally and can form tumors throughout the body.

A three-time All-Star, Liam Hendriks was born and raised in Perth, Australia. He grew up playing tee-ball instead of the traditional cricket that most children play. At 10 years old, he turned to baseball, a decision that would prove to be life-changing.

"What's the Iowa of Australia? @whitesox closer Liam Hendriks weighs in ahead of #MLBatFieldofDreams!" - Intentional Talk

He attended Sacred Heart College in Sorrento, Western Australia, where he played Australian Rules football and baseball. His father, Geoff Hendriks, played over 150 games of senior football for the West Perth Football Club in the West Australian Football League (WAFL).

Under a father–son rule used by the AFL, Liam was eligible to be drafted by the West Coast Eagles, however, he decided to pursue baseball. On his 18th birthday, Liam Hendriks was signed by the Minnesota Twins.

While he bounced around from several teams, including the Twins, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Kansas City Royals, it was during his time with the Oakland Athletics that he developed into the elite pitcher he is today.

Janie McCauley @JanieMcCAP Liam Hendriks loved playing in Oakland. He and White Sox teammates and former ones from the A’s hit a couple of Napa wineries on off day yesterday. “It brings back a lot of memories coming back to this place.” Liam Hendriks loved playing in Oakland. He and White Sox teammates and former ones from the A’s hit a couple of Napa wineries on off day yesterday. “It brings back a lot of memories coming back to this place.” https://t.co/9fEfgncfG6

Liam Hendriks joins the Chicago White Sox

Entering the 2021 season, Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Chicago White Sox and quickly became one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. That same year, he became only the second White Sox relief pitcher to win the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award, his second in a row.

In both seasons with the White Sox so far, Hendriks has a 12-7 record with 75 saves, and a 2.66 ERA, as well as 332 strikeouts. He has been named an All-Star in both of his seasons in Chicago.

