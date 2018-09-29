Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aussie Rules grand final: West Coast wins 4th title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    29 Sep 2018, 13:58 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The West Coast Eagles overcame an early deficit to beat the Collingwood Magpies 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74) in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Dom Sheed kicked a six-point goal with two minutes remaining from a difficult angle as the Eagles won the Australian Rules football title for the fourth time.

The Magpies kicked the first five goals of the match, but West Coast kicked four of the final five goals of the first half to trail by eight points.

Josh Kennedy led the winners with three goals. Texan Mason Cox — nicknamed the American Pie — kicked three six-point goals in Collingwood's semifinal win, but could not repeat that performance in the final.

"We've done it the hard way this year ... we can't wait to bring that cup home," West Coast coach Adam Simpson said.

Collingwood could have equaled Carlton and Essendon with the most AFL premierships on 16 with a win.

