Which Cubs pitchers have 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town. The day-to-day internet allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the interconnected answer.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate game themselves every day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One answer on the Aug. 7 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Chicago Cubs pitchers recorded more than 300 saves in their career.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 7: Which Chicago Cubs pitchers have more than 300 saves in their career?

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Lee Smith

Interestingly, only 31 pitchers have reached 300 career saves in the MLB. From that list, here's a handful of players who plied their trade with the Chicago Cubs:

Lee Smith (478 career saves)

Lee Smith began his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs and spent eight seasons with the team from 1980 to 1987. He got his 300th career save while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals on August 25, 1991.

Smith earned seven-time All-Star honors and was inducted into the Cubs' Hall of Fame in 2019.

Craig Kimbrel (413 career saves)

Craig Kimbrel spent just under three seasons with the Cubs from 2019 to 2021. He racked up his 300th career save on May 5, 2018, while playing for the Boston Red Sox.

Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

Dennis Eckersley (390 career saves)

Dennis Eckersley had a three-year stint with the Cubs from 1984 to 1986. The pitcher got his 300th career save on May 24, 1995, while playing for the Oakland Athletics.

Eckersley earned six All-Star honors and won the World Series in 1989. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Fans have the choice to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the second column.