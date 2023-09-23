Which Cubs players have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 23

Every day, baseball fans await the latest edition of Immaculate Grid. Linked to Baseball Reference, never before has exploring the depths of MLB stats been so much fun.

The objective of the Immaculate Grid game is simple. Users are presented with a 3 x 3 grid pattern. In order to succeed, users must populate the nine spaces with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 23, the Immaculate Grid asked players to name members of the Chicago Cubs who have recorded a season in which they hit at least .300. Let's explore some eligible names.

Chicago Cubs players who have hit .300 in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid September 23

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez saw his career take off after his 2003 trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Cubs. In 2004, his first full season in Chicago, Ramirez hit .318/.373/.578 with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs, enough to finish within striking distance of the NL MVP Award. Over the course of his ten seasons in Chicago, the Dominican registered an average over .300 four times.

When utility man Ben Zobrist came to the Cubs in 2016 as a 35-year old, many thought that his career was nearly over. However, in addition to being on the team that brought a World Series to Wrigley for the first time in 108 years, Zobrist hit well in his new home. In his penultimate season of 2018, Zobrist hit .305/.378/.440, marking the first and only time in his 14-year career that he hit the .300 mark.

Second baseman Ryne Sandberg won the 1984 NL MVP Award as a 24-year old after hitting .314/.367/.520. Additionally his 19 triples, 19 home runs, and 84 RBIs were enough for him to finish with a Silver Slugger that year as well. Regarded as one of the best defensive second basemen of his time, Sandberg played with the Chicago Cubs until his retirement in 1997, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

By the time infielder Rogers Hornsby joined the Chicago Cubs in 1929, he had already won an MVP Award during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, that did not stop the infielder slashing .380/.459/.679 with 39 home runs and 149 RBIs to win the second MVP honor of his career.