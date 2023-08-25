Which Cubs players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 25 has fans delving into the connections between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves. There have been 307 players who have worn the jerseys of both these esteemed franchises. With an 89% accuracy rate, we look at some of these players.

Pitcher Bob Buhl played for the Chicago Cubs from 1953 to 1962 and the Atlanta Braves from 1962 to 1966. Known for his versatility on the mound, Buhl’s career highlights include his time with the Braves, where he recorded an ERA of 2.37 in 1962, contributing to the team’s National League pennant.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25: Other Cubs players who also played for the Braves

Rico Carty, an outfielder, left a significant impact on both teams. His stint with the Braves from 1963 to 1972 showcased his exceptional batting skills, boasting a career batting average of .317. Carty’s time with the Cubs in 1973 marked his enduring commitment to the game.

A catcher by trade, Jody Davis played a crucial role in the Cubs’ success during the early 1980s. He represented the Cubs from 1981 to 1988 before briefly playing for the Braves from 1988 to 1990. Known for his defensive prowess and leadership behind the plate, Davis remains a beloved figure in Cubs history.

Jason Heyward’s journey takes us to a more recent era. He began his career with the Braves in 2010 and quickly became known for his exceptional defensive skills and solid hitting. In 2016, the current LA Dodgers player joined the Cubs and played an integral role in their World Series championship victory, making him a significant part of the Cubs’ modern legacy.

Jason Heyward is one of the most recent successful players to wear both the Braves and Cubs jerseys.

Other players known to have worn both uniforms include the MLB Immaculate Grid’s most chosen player for this section, Greg Maddux, among others such as:

Craig Kimbrel

Joe Kelly

Tony LaRussa

Joc Pederson

Jorge Soler

While these players left their marks on both the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, it's important to acknowledge the contributions of all 307 individuals who bridged the gap between these storied franchises. Their journeys and accomplishments continue to enrich the tapestry of baseball history.