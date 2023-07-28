Which Detroit Tigers have also played for Cincinnati Reds? Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

On July 28, MLB Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle. Fans, who were previously unaware of this excellent and challenging baseball quiz game, have been flocking to the site in droves.

Recently acquired by Baseball Reference, the puzzle features a 3 x 3 grid. Each day, a new challenge is released with hints provided. On the x-axis, three teams are featured, while the y-axis features two teams and a statistic.

It is up to users of Immaculate Grid to populate the squares with the names of players who have played for each intersecting team. Today, we are taking a look at some possible Grid answers for players who played for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers.

MLB Immaculate Grid | Players who have played for Reds and Tigers

Right off the bat, many Cincinnati Reds fans will remember Sean Casey. The 6-foot-4 first baseman gained three All-Star distinctions playing for the Reds between 1998 and 2005. A three-time 20-home run hitter, Casey was traded to the Tigers on deadline day 2006, and would retire a year later. Casey is the current hitting coach for the New York Yankees.

Current Philadelphia Phillies stud Nick Castellanos is also a viable Immaculate Grid answer for his respective square. A 2010 Detroit Tigers first round pick, Castellanos played in the Motor City from 2013 to 2018, and led the league in triples in 2017.

Following a stint on the Cubs, Castellanos penned a 4-year deal worth $64 million in 2020, however, the outfielder opted out of his contract one year later.

Additionally, older July 28 Grid players may be able to remember Harry Heilman. An outfielder, Heilman played for the Detroit Tigers from 1914 until 1929, leading the league in batting average no fewer than four times during that span of time.

The 1952 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee joined the Cincinnati Reds in 1930, and retired in 1932.

Finally, grid players can put down the name of current Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez. The Venezuelan infielder appeared in 85 games as a rookie on the Tigers in 2014, hitting 4 home runs and 23 RBIs. The following season, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, where he remained until 2021, and was an MVP finalist in both 2018 and 2019.