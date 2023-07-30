Which Dodgers players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 30 features a square for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Participants are required to identify players who have played for both teams.

Both clubs have a storied history and several players have moved back and forth between the two organizations over the years. Hence, there are several good options to choose from. Seventy-two players in total have proudly donned both jerseys.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30 : Which Dodgers players have also played for the Diamondbacks?

1) Luis Gonzalez

Luis Gonzalez had a consistent record of hitting around 12 home runs per season during his first nine years in the majors.

However, he surprised everyone in 2001 when he hit an impressive 57 home runs. The Diamondbacks won their maiden, and till date, only World Series title that year, and Gonzalez was instrumental in that run. He joined the Dodgers in 2007 where he spent only one season.

2) J.D. Martinez

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger J.D. Martinez emerged as one of baseball's feared hitters during the 2015 season. He began his professional baseball journey after being selected by the Houston Astros in the 20th round of the 2009 amateur draft.

Dodgers slugger J.D. Martinez played for the Diamondbacks in 2017

The six-time All-Star has represented several franchises in his career before signing with the Dodgers last offseason. He spent one season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 before joining the Boston Red Sox.

3) Raúl Mondesi

Raúl Mondesi had an illustrious 13-year career in the major leagues, hitting an impressive 271 home runs and stealing 229 bases. He received the prestigious National League Rookie of the Year award in 1994 and was known for his exceptional fielding skills, earning Gold Gloves in 1995 and 1997 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 1994 NL Rookie of the Year joined the Diamondbacks in 2003 where he spent only one season.

Other answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.