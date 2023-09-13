Which Dodgers players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features two of the most spoken about baseball teams: The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Over their lengthy histories, they have had an incredible amount of crossover- 207 players to be exact. Fortunately, you need only to name one.

Nathan Eovaldi played for the Yankees and Dodgers

Nathan Eovaldi works here. In 2015 and 2016, the flamethrower was on the Yankees. In 2011 and 2012, he was with the Dodgers. At the time of writing, less than 1% of players had entered his name.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13: Which Dodgers players have also played for the Yankees?

Here are some other players who played for the Dodgers and Yankees:

Curtis Granderson (2010-2013 with NYY, 2017 with LAD)

Andrew Heaney (2021 with NYY, 2022 with LAD)

Rickey Henderson (1985-1989 with NYY, 2003 with LAD)

Andruw Jones (2011-2012 with NYY, 2008 with LAD)

Tommy Kahnle (2017-2021 and 2023 with NYY, 2022 with NYY)

Hiroki Kuroda (2012-2014 with NYY, 2008-2011 with LAD)

There is another immediate answer that comes to mind. Joey Gallo was traded to the New York Yankees in 2021 from the Texas Rangers. That partnership didn't work, and he was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. He was used by 21% of players at the time of writing.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, as they have the full list of all 207 players who've been on both the Yankees and Dodgers teams. This will help you find the rarest answer and lower your score.