Which Florida Gators player could be picked highest in MLB Draft 2023? Ranking top prospects.

The Florida Gators baseball team faced a devastating 24-4 defeat in the highly anticipated 2023 College World Series Finals against their archrivals, the LSU Tigers.

The scoreboard may not have been in their favor, but the individual performances of several Gators players have caught the attention of scouts and experts across the nation.

With their remarkable skills and outstanding performances on the field, these players have emerged as some of the top baseball prospects in the country.

The 2023 MLB Draft, set to begin on July 9, promises to be an exciting event as teams look to secure these promising players.

Let's take a closer look at the top four Florida prospects:

#4. Josh Rivera (SS)

MLB Draft prospect, Josh Rivera (Florida Gators)

AGE: 22

BATS: R

DOB: 10/10/2000

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

DRAFTED: 2019, 22nd (653) - SD

WT: 215

Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45

Hit: With a grade of 50 in the Hit category, Rivera possesses average hitting abilities. While he may not be an elite hitter, his ability to put the bat on the ball suggests that Rivera can contribute offensively in the majors.

Power: Similarly, he received a grade of 50 in the Power category. This indicates average power potential. He should be capable of driving the ball with moderate authority, hitting extra-base hits on occasion. While not possessing exceptional raw power, he can still contribute to the team's offensive production.

Run: Rivera's grade of 50 in the Run category suggests average speed and baserunning abilities. They should be able to cover the bases at a decent pace and can contribute to stealing bases and taking extra bases when the opportunity arises.

Arm: With a grade of 50 in the Arm category, he possesses an average throwing arm. They should be able to make accurate and reasonably strong throws from their defensive position. While not known for a cannon-like arm, they can still make the necessary throws required for their position.

Field: His grade of 50 in the Field category suggests average defensive skills. They should be able to handle their defensive responsibilities capably, displaying decent range, sure-handedness, and overall competence in their fielding abilities. Rivera may not be considered an exceptional fielder but should be reliable.

Overall: Josh Rivera's overall grade of 45 suggests that they fall slightly below average in terms of their overall skill set. While he has average abilities in multiple areas, he may lack standout qualities that would push his overall grade higher.

#3. Brandan Sproat (RHP)

MLB Draft prospect, Brandon Sproat (Florida Gators)

AGE-22

BATS-R

DOB-09/17/2000

THROWS-R

HT-6' 3"

DRAFTED-2022, 3rd (90) - NYM

WT-215

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 45 | Overall: 50

Fastball: 60

A rating of 60 indicates that Florida Gators' Sproat possesses a formidable fastball.

Curveball: 45

With a rating of 45 for the curveball, he demonstrates an average level of proficiency in this particular pitch.

Slider: 55

A rating of 55 suggests that Sproat possesses an above-average slider.

Changeup: 50

His changeup carries a rating of 50, indicating an average level of effectiveness.

Control: 45

With a control rating of 45, Sproat demonstrates average command over their pitches. This suggests that he may occasionally struggle with precision, leading to more walks or hittable pitches.

Overall: 50

The overall rating of 50 suggests that he possesses an average level of pitching ability when considering all the aforementioned categories. While he may not excel in any particular aspect, Sproat still has a balanced skill set that allows him to compete effectively.

#2. Hurston Waldrep (RHP)

MLB Draft prospect, Hurston Waldrep (Florida Gators)

AGE: 21

BATS: R

DOB: 03/01/2002

THROWS: R

HT: 6' 2"

WT: 210

Scouting Grades: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 55 | Splitter: 65 | Control: 45 | Overall: 55

Fastball: His fastball received a grade of 65, indicating that it is a strong and effective pitch.

Slider: Waldrep's slider received a grade of 55. A slider graded at this level suggests that it is a solid pitch, but perhaps not as dominant or refined as his fastball.

Splitter: His splitter also received a grade of 65, indicating that it is another strong offering in his repertoire.

Control: His control received a grade of 45, suggesting that this is an area where he may need to improve.

Overall: The player's overall grade was assessed as 55, which suggests an average level of performance across the evaluated pitching attributes. This indicates that Waldrep has a balanced skill set but may not excel in any one specific area.

#1. Wyatt Langford (OF)

MLB Draft Prospect, Wyatt Langford (Florida Gators).

AGE-21

BATS-R

DOB-11/15/2001

THROWS: R

HT-6' 1"

WT-225

Scouting Grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 65 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 60

Hit: 60

With a score of 60, Langford demonstrates solid contact skills and has the potential to consistently make solid contact with the ball.

Power: 65

A power grade of 65 indicates that he possesses excellent power potential. His swing mechanics, bat speed, and ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field contribute to this impressive power grade.

Run: 55

A run grade of 55 demonstrates his average running speed. While he may not be the fastest player on the field, Langford still possesses adequate speed to cover the bases efficiently and contribute on the basepaths.

Arm: 50

His arm grade of 50 indicates an average throwing arm. This suggests that he has the ability to make accurate throws to different positions on the field but may not possess an exceptional arm strength that stands out.

Field: 50

With a fielding grade of 50, Langford demonstrates average fielding abilities. His positioning, glove work, and ability to make routine plays effectively contribute to this grade.

Overall: 60

The overall grade of 60 suggests that Wyatt Langford is a well-rounded player with above-average skills in multiple areas. While he may not excel in any particular category, his combination of hitting, power, running, arm, and fielding abilities makes Langford a valuable asset on the field.

As the 2023 MLB Draft draws nearer, the speculation surrounding the Florida Gators' top prospects will only intensify. The Florida Gators have cultivated a talented pool of players who have the potential to make an indelible impact on the sport of baseball.

