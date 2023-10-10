Which Giants pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has the San Francisco Giants and the 200 strikeout plateau on it. That means it is your job to name just one player who has ever worn the uniform of San Fran and earned 200 strikeouts as a pitcher. In doing so, you'll complete one of the nine sectors. There are a total of 46 seasons for the Giants that qualify, with a few repeats.
TIm Lincecum is a popular answer, and he has multiple seasons of 200 or more strikeouts for the Giants. He did this for a career high in 2008 with 265 strikeouts. He was used by 54% of players at the time of writing.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10: Which Giants pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season?
See here for all the Giants pitchers to have done this, recording 200 or more strikeouts:
- Mickey Welch • 1884 345
- Amos Rusie • 1890 341
- Amos Rusie • 1891 337
- Tim Keefe • 1888 335
- Amos Rusie • 1892 304
- Tim Keefe • 1886 297
- Mickey Welch • 1886 272
- Christy Mathewson • 1903 267
- Tim Lincecum • 2008 265
- Tim Lincecum • 2009 261
- Christy Mathewson • 1908 259
- Mickey Welch • 1885 258
- Madison Bumgarner • 2016 251
- Jason Schmidt • 2004 251
- Juan Marichal • 1963 248
- Juan Marichal • 1965 240
- Cy Seymour • 1898 239
- Rube Marquard • 1911 237
- Carlos Rodón • 2022 237
- Madison Bumgarner • 2015 234
- Gaylord Perry • 1969 233
- Tim Lincecum • 2010 231
- Gaylord Perry • 1967 230
- Kevin Gausman • 2021 227
- Tim Keefe • 1885 227
- Tim Keefe • 1889 225
- Juan Marichal • 1966 222
- Christy Mathewson • 1901 221
- Tim Lincecum • 2011 220
- Madison Bumgarner • 2014 219
- Juan Marichal • 1968 218
- John Montefusco • 1975 215
- Gaylord Perry • 1970 214
- Christy Mathewson • 1904 212
- Sam Jones • 1959 209
- Amos Rusie • 1893 208
- Jason Schmidt • 2003208
- Juan Marichal • 1964 206
- Christy Mathewson • 1905 206
- Ray Sadecki • 1968 206
- Juan Marichal • 1969 205
- Jeff Samardzija • 2017 205
- Jonathan Sánchez • 2010 205
- Madison Bumgarner • 2019 203
- Gaylord Perry • 1966 201
- Amos Rusie • 1895 201
Former Giants ace turned New York Yankee Carlos Rodon did this feat. In 2022, he recorded 237 strikeouts in a wonderful campaign. He was used by 2% of players at the time of writing.
