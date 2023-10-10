Which Giants pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has the San Francisco Giants and the 200 strikeout plateau on it. That means it is your job to name just one player who has ever worn the uniform of San Fran and earned 200 strikeouts as a pitcher. In doing so, you'll complete one of the nine sectors. There are a total of 46 seasons for the Giants that qualify, with a few repeats.

TIm Lincecum is a popular answer, and he has multiple seasons of 200 or more strikeouts for the Giants. He did this for a career high in 2008 with 265 strikeouts. He was used by 54% of players at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10: Which Giants pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season?

See here for all the Giants pitchers to have done this, recording 200 or more strikeouts:

Mickey Welch • 1884 345

Amos Rusie • 1890 341

Amos Rusie • 1891 337

Tim Keefe • 1888 335

Amos Rusie • 1892 304

Tim Keefe • 1886 297

Mickey Welch • 1886 272

Christy Mathewson • 1903 267

Tim Lincecum • 2008 265

Tim Lincecum • 2009 261

Christy Mathewson • 1908 259

Mickey Welch • 1885 258

Madison Bumgarner • 2016 251

Jason Schmidt • 2004 251

Juan Marichal • 1963 248

Juan Marichal • 1965 240

Cy Seymour • 1898 239

Rube Marquard • 1911 237

Carlos Rodón • 2022 237

Madison Bumgarner • 2015 234

Gaylord Perry • 1969 233

Tim Lincecum • 2010 231

Gaylord Perry • 1967 230

Kevin Gausman • 2021 227

Tim Keefe • 1885 227

Tim Keefe • 1889 225

Juan Marichal • 1966 222

Christy Mathewson • 1901 221

Tim Lincecum • 2011 220

Madison Bumgarner • 2014 219

Juan Marichal • 1968 218

John Montefusco • 1975 215

Gaylord Perry • 1970 214

Christy Mathewson • 1904 212

Sam Jones • 1959 209

Amos Rusie • 1893 208

Jason Schmidt • 2003208

Juan Marichal • 1964 206

Christy Mathewson • 1905 206

Ray Sadecki • 1968 206

Juan Marichal • 1969 205

Jeff Samardzija • 2017 205

Jonathan Sánchez • 2010 205

Madison Bumgarner • 2019 203

Gaylord Perry • 1966 201

Amos Rusie • 1895 201

Madison Bumgarner recorded 200 K for the Giants

Former Giants ace turned New York Yankee Carlos Rodon did this feat. In 2022, he recorded 237 strikeouts in a wonderful campaign. He was used by 2% of players at the time of writing.

Be sure to read all the coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. This article and many more like it are released every single day. They can and will help you solve the prompts, but they may also boost your rarity score.

