Which Giants players have also played for Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 21

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become one of the favorite quiz games for baseball fans everywhere. Each day, the online game has a new exercise for fans to figure out.

The grid features a 3 x 3 square. Owing to three hints on the y-axis and another three hints on the x-axis, users have the chance to populate the nine Immaculate Grid squares with the names of relevant players. While team names are the most commonly given clue, sometimes a career achievement is used instead.

Among other things, the August 21 Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared as members of the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants. Let's take a look at some eligible names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 141. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants | MLB Immaculate Grid August 21

Shortstop Hunter Pence is the first player on our list today. The 6-foot-4 right fielder made his debut with the Houston Astros in 2007, hitting .322 with 17 home runs, 68 RBIs, and an OPS of .899 to capture a third-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting.

After being traded to the Giants in 2012, Pence's career took off. Pence played all 324 of the Giants' games between 2013 and 2014, winning an All-Star nod in 2014 after posting an NL-best 650 plate appearances. A two-time World Series champ, Hunter Pence spent the 2019 season on the Rangers, hitting .297/.358/.552 to make his final All-Star team, in the penultimate season of his career.

Expand Tweet

"Hunter Pence’s first home run of the year is a two strike, two out, three run shot to put the #SFGiants within one" - KNBR

Mark DeRosa, who served as the manager of Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, suited up for both teams. The New Jersey native had an uneventful first six seasons playing for the Atlanta Braves. In 2006, his second season with the Rangers, DeRosa had a breakout campaign, hitting .296/.357/.456 with a then career-best 13 home runs and 74 RBIs.

DeRosa signed with the Giants in 2010, and won the World Series with the team that year. Unfortunately, injuries would limit DeRosa to just 73 games in two seasons with the Giants. He retired in 2013.

While pitcher Gaylord Perry was not known best for his time on either club, he made the most of his time with both franchises. The 6-foot-4 right-hander began his career with the 1962 San Francisco Giants. However, it was not until the end of the decade that his dominance began to show.

In 1970, Perry posted a 3.20 ERA in an NL-best 328 innings. A year later, he was traded to the Cleveland Indians, where he won the 1972 Cy Young Award. Perry played with the Rangers from 1975 to 1977, and again in 1980. The 1991 Hall of Fame inductee passed away at the age of 84 in December 2022.

Expand Tweet

"San Francisco Giants pitching aces Juan Marichal, Gaylord Perry, and closer Jerry Johnson pose before a game in the early 70’s." - Marsalis

Current Texas Rangers closer Will Smith is also a Giants alumnus. The 6-foot-5 lefthander played in the Bay from 2016 to 2019. During 2019, his final season with San Francisco, Smith posted a 6-0 record alongside a 2.76 ERA in 63 appearances. He has 22 saves this season for the Rangers.