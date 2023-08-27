Which Giants players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27

The San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox are paired in one of the intersections of the August 27 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, 160 players have proudly donned both jerseys.

Fortunately, this article is here to narrow your focus and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27: Which Giants players have also played for the White Sox?

A.J. Pierzynski seems to be the people’s choice for this intersection. 14% of players have chosen the 2005 World Series-winning catcher.

Pierzynski spent eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2005-2012), the most successful spell of his career. Prior to his White Sox move, the two-time All-Star spent one season (2004) with the San Francisco Giants.

New York Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon is an excellent shout for this intersection.

Rodon made his major league debut with the White Sox and spent seven seasons (2015-2021) with the franchise. He then signed for the Giants, where he played only one season before moving to the Bronx.

Other possible answers for the Giants - White Sox intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.