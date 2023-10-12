Which Giants players have recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 12

On October 12, the San Francisco Giants found themselves at a crossroads with 30 stolen bases on the MLB Immaculate Grid. There are not that many players who qualify for this because it's a total of stolen bases (somewhat of a lost art) that not many players reach in a season. Nevertheless, you have to name one in order to complete this section. There are a total of over 100 possible answers, but not many in the modern era.

Dave Roberts is actually the last Giants player to achieve this feat. The current Los Angeles Dodgers manager recorded 31 stolen bases in 2007. At the time of writing, just 1% of players had used him here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 12: Which Giants players have recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season?

Here are some other players who have in their MLB careers:

Barry Bonds (achieved feat in 1995, 1996, and 1997)

Bobby Bonds (achieved feat in 1969-1970, 1972-1975)

Darren Lewis (achieved feat in 1993 and 1994)

Brett Butler (achieved feat in 1988, 1989, and 1990)

Hall of Famer Willie Mays was known for hitting, but he also recorded a lot of stolen bases for the Giants. He stole that many or more in 1956, 1957 and 1958. Most players who did this did so around 100 years ago. Perhaps with bigger bases, a Giant will find their way onto this list in 2024.

Willie Mays stole over 30 bases for the Giants

