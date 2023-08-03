Which Giants players have won Rookie of the Year? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

The MLB Immaculate Grid for Aug. 3 features an intersecting square for the San Francisco Giants and the Rookie of the Year award. Prospective grid completionists are required to name one player who has won the prestigious accolade in a Giants uniform.

This particular square can be a bit tricky, since only six players in history satisfy the two conditions. Fortunately, this article is here to help you out through today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3: Which Giants players have won Rookie of the Year?

1) Buster Posey:

Buster Posey, who debuted in the majors in 2009, achieved remarkable success early in his career. He is the first name that comes to mind for the Giants-ROTY intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Buster Posey remains the last Giants player to win ROTY

He earned the prestigious 2010 National League Rookie of the Year Award with the Giants and later secured the coveted 2012 National League Most Valuable Player Award.

2) John Montefusco:

John Montefusco had a distinguished 13-season career in Major League Baseball, with over half of it spent with the Giants. Despite excelling in pitching at a community college and semi-pro ball, he went undrafted and later joined the Giants as a free agent in 1972.

His major league debut in 1974 was historic as he became one of the few players to hit a home run in his first at-bat and secure a victory as a pitcher. Montefusco ultimately posted a commendable 3-2 record in seven games for the Giants that year.

3) Gary Matthews:

Known by nicknames such as "Sarge" or "The Sarge," Gary Matthews enjoyed an impressive 16-year career in MLB. His talent and dedication earned him the title of National League Rookie of the Year in 1973 and a spot on the All-Star team in 1979.

4) Willie McCovey:

Willie McCovey's baseball journey was marked by longevity and excellence. At age 21, he earned the Rookie of the Year award in 1959, and impressively, he was still playing at age 42 in 1980. McCovey's power hitting was his trademark, evident in his remarkable 521 career home runs.

Other possible answers include 11x All Star Orlando Cepeda and the legendary Willie Mays, who played for the erstwhile New York Giants. Cepeda won ROTY in 1958 while first-ballot Hall of Famer Mays won the prize in 1951.