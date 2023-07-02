Which LA Dodgers have won the Gold Glove? MLB team's award winners listed

The LA Dodgers are one of the most prestigious teams in the MLB. Since being founded in 1883, the franchise has won seven World Series titles.

Along the way, there have been several Dodgers who have won the Gold Glove Award. Here, we take a look at all the players in each position to have won the honor while playing for the Los Angeles franchise.

Pitchers

Andy Messersmith (1974 and 1975)

Fernando Valenzuela (1986)

Orel Hershiser (1988)

Greg Maddux (2006 and 2008)

Clayton Kershaw (2011)

Zack Greinke (2014 and 2015)

Catcher

Johnny Roseboro (1961 and 1966)

Charles Johnson (1998)

Russell Martin (2007)

First Base

Gil Hodges (1957, 1958 and 1959)

Wes Parker (1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972)

Steve Garvey (1974, 1975, 1976 and 1977)

Adrián González (2014)

Second Base

Davey Lopes (1978)

Charlie Neal (1959)

Orlando Hudson (2009)

Shortstop

Maury Wills (1961 and 1962)

César Izturis (2004)

Outfield

Willie Davis (1971, 1972 and 1973)

Dusty Baker (1981)

Raul Mondesí (1995 and 1997)

Steve Finley (2004)

Matt Kemp (2009 and 2011)

Andre Ethier (2011)

Cody Bellinger (2019)

Mookie Betts (2020 and 2022)

Prior to the start of the 2023 MLB season, there have been 26 different Dodgers who have won the Gold Glove Award. It will be interesting to see whether anyone from the team will claim the title this year.

Can the LA Dodgers make it to the playoffs in 2023?

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts

The LA Dodgers are currently second in the NL West with a 46-36 record. Dave Roberts' side is behind only the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have a 50-34 record at present.

The Dodgers are strongly in contention for a playoff spot. However, there's still a long way to go in the regular season and the San Francisco Giants (46-37) have also been closing in on a potential postseason berth.

Los Angeles will need to string together a good run in the second half of the campaign in order to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

