Which Marlins players have also played for the Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover between two squares: the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. These two teams have had a few players play for both of them despite the fact that they are in separate divisions. Luckily, you need only name one of the 53 total possible answers to get a section of the grid right for today.

Sandy Alcantara is a Cy Young-winning pitcher for the Miami Marlins. He has been there for most of his MLB career. People may forget, though, that before he came to Miami in 2018, he was with the Cardinals in 2017. Just 5% of players had used his name at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1: Which Marlins players have also played for the Cardinals?

Below are some other players who were members of both the Cardinals and Marlins during their MLB careers:

Bobby Bonilla (1997-1998 with MIA, 2001 with STL)

Edwin Jackson (2016 with MIA, 2011 with STL)

Andrew Miller (2008-2010 with MIA, 2019-2021 with STL)

Marcell Ozuna (2013-2017 with MIA, 2018-2019 with STL)

Relief pitcher Steve Cishek, known for his unorthodox pitching motion, has been around the league. From 2010 to 2015, he was with the Marlins before being traded over to the Cardinals in the same year.

Steve Cishek played for the Marlins and Cardinals

