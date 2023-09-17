Which Marlins players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 17

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the New York Yankees, one of the most storied franchises in all of sports with a long history of players, and the Miami Marlins, a team that's on the younger side. This can make this sector difficult, and there are only 80 players who have done this.

One such player is Starlin Castro. The infielder was the primary piece the Marlins got back in their trade of Giancarlo Stanton. He's been a journeyman infielder and he played for those two teams. At the time of writing, 13% of people had used his name in here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answer September 17: Which Marlins players have also played for the Yankees?

Here are some other players who've been with both the Marlins and Yankees:

AJ Burnett (1999-2005 with MIA, 2009-2011 with NYY)

Francisco Cervelli (2020 with MIA, 2008-2014 with NYY)

Garrett Cooper (2018-2023 with MIA, 2017 with NYY)

Nathan Eovaldi (2012-2014 with MIA, 2015-2016 with NYY)

Ichiro Suzuki (2015-2017 with MIA, 2012-2014 with NYY)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who is a former player himself and was with the team in 2003, played with the Marlins, too. He wasn't an iconic Yankee and played for other teams, including Miami in 2007.

Aaron Boone played for both the Marlins and Yankees

There are only 80 answers today, so this prompt could prove rather difficult. Be sure to look at this article and our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid to find the perfect answer to whichever prompt you need.