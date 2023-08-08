Which Mets pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

The New York Mets are featured on the August 8 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Fans aiming for a perfect score will need to name one Mets pitcher who has recorded 200 strikeouts or more in one season.

The company is elite and the answers to choose from are few, as only 12 players in franchise history have achieved that milestone. Few answers may seem obvious due to recency, while recollecting some other names will require a trip back in time.

Thankfully, this article is here to guide you through few of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8: Which Mets pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season?

One cannot begin this conversation without mentioning the legendary Tom Seaver. The National Baseball Hall of Famer registered 200+ strikeouts for an astonishing nine seasons in a row between 1968 and 1976. Seaver's No. 41 was retired by the Mets shortly after his retirement.

Jacob deGrom crossed the 200+ K milestone four times during his Mets tenure, three of them being on the trot between 2017 and 2019. DeGrom joined the Texas Rangers last offseason, but it's the Citi Field crowd who have witnessed the majority of his Hall of Fame-worthy accomplishments

Jacob deGrom registered 200+ strikeouts in a season four times during his New York Mets tenure

Noah Syndergaard achieved the feat twice - 2016 and 2019. It’s now been four years since the New York Mets last had an entry to the 200+ K club.

Other possible answers include for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

R.A. Dickey

Johan Santana

Pedro Martínez

Al Leiter

David Cone

Dwight Gooden

Sid Fernandez

Jerry Koosman

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They feature an expansive database which can help you name every single pitcher in Mets history with 200+ strikeouts in a season under their belt.