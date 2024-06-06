Which MLB family has hit the most home runs? Exploring the slugging history of baseball's best bloodlines feat. Griffeys and Bonds

There have been plenty of MLB families that have made a mark on the game throughout the years. However, two baseball families took the world by storm: the Bonds and the Griffeys.

Bobby and Barry Bonds both had fantastic careers in the big leagues. Bobby played 14 seasons, finishing his career with 332 home runs. Barry, one of the most devastating hitters in history, finished his career with 7652 homers.

The duo are credited with 1,094 home runs, the most of any father-son duo in league history. However, the Griffeys are not far behind them.

Ken Griffey Sr. played 19 seasons in the big leagues, eventually playing alongside Ken Griffey Jr. Jr. finished his career with 630 homers, while his father had 152 to his name. The duo finished with 782 home runs combined.

While the Bonds hold the top spot, the Griffeys did their damage in almost less than half the games. The Griffeys played 2,768 games, while the Bonds played 4,834 games.

Exploring other prominent MLB families outside of the Bonds and Griffeys

The Griffeys and the Bonds are not the only MLB families to turn heads during their time. Sandy Alomar Sr, Sandy Alomar Jr., and Roberto Alomar are names worth mentioning.

Alomar Sr. spent 15 seasons in the big leagues, while Jr. spent 20, becoming a six-time All-Star. Roberto Alomar played 16 seasons in the big leagues, winning two World Series titles with the Toronto Blue Jays and entering the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Cecil Fielder and former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Prince Fielder also deserve a mention. They are the only father-son duo in history to have hit 50 or more home runs in a season. However, they only finished with a combined 319 homers.

