Which MLB star died in an accident? 11-year veteran passed away from unfortunate incident at home

On March 10, 2022, former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez was found dead in his home in the Dominican Republic following an unfortunate accident.

According to reports, Perez passed away after falling from a ladder while he was alone at his house in Santo Domingo. He was only 44 years old at the time of his death.

It is believed that Perez slipped from the ladder and the impact of the fall led to his death. His body was found by his brother Cristian Perez when he arrived at the house later that evening.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perez's attorney Walin Batista released a statement on the former MLB player's death.

"Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista said. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

Perez's death was a huge shock to the MLB community. Nonetheless, fans from all over the globe sent their heartfelt tributes to Perez after reports confirmed his death.

Odalis Perez's MLB stats and career

Late Los Angeles pitcher Odalis Perez

Odalis Perez was signed by the Atlanta Braves in 2008. He spent four seasons with the franchise before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002.

In his first season with the Dodgers, Perez earned his career's only All-Star honor. The pitcher played in Los Angeles for five seasons before signing for the Kansas City Royals.

After a two-year stint with the Royals, Perez played his final season in the league with the Washington Nationals.

Across 11 years in the Majors, Perez racked up an impressive 920 strikeouts and 388 walks in 1,335.0 innings pitched at a 4.46 ERA. He played in 252 games and had a 73-82 record at the time of his retirement.

Poll : 0 votes