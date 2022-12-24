Which MLB team was formerly known as the Colt .45s?

Introducing your 2022 World Series champions, the Houston Colt .45s! If that doesn't ring a bell, it's because the Houston Astros were originally named the Colt .45s when they joined the National League during their inaugural 1962 season. Houston was not the only team to join the MLB that year, with the New York Mets also joining during this expansion period.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports The Houston Colt .45s set a new major league record for fewest fucks given in 1962 when they showed up and just started slapping cigarettes and guns on everything. The Houston Colt .45s set a new major league record for fewest fucks given in 1962 when they showed up and just started slapping cigarettes and guns on everything. https://t.co/dUXEJVgJiG

Once the approval of an expansion team in Houston was granted, the ownership group determined that the new team name would be decided by both contest and suggestion. Some of the names in consideration for the new name include The Generals, Rebels, Shippers, Sports, and Sams.

However, the Colt .45s was selected for two reasons that appealed to ownership. The first was the fact that the colt was "The Gun that Won the West", as well as the fact that the team was looking for a promo deal with the Colt Firearms Company.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 57 years ago today, the Houston Colt .45s changed their name to the Houston Astros.



Upon their move from Colt Stadium to the Astrodome, the team underwent a re-branding to become the Houston Astros. The team stuck with the Astros nickname even after leaving the Astrodome in 1999 to move to Minute Maid Park. The Astros name was selected due to Houston's importance in the country's space program.

Houston would win their first World Series title in 2017, however, the title will forever be tainted thanks to the team's involvement in an intricate sign-stealing scandal. The sign-stealing scandal came to the forefront of the sports world after former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers admitted to the team's cheating during their World Series title run.

cold shower kenzo @kenzotshirt I think one of my favorite things to explain is Astros cheating scandal to people who don’t know what happened. I think one of my favorite things to explain is Astros cheating scandal to people who don’t know what happened.

A look at the Houston Colt .45s inaugural season

Under manager Harry Craft, Houston finished its first-ever season in franchise history with a record of 64-92-2, finishing ahead of the Chicago Cubs and fellow expansion team New York Mets in the National League standings.

Honest☘️Larry @HonestLarry1 On this date in 1962, the Houston Colt .45s make their MLB debut with an 11-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Colt Stadium; outfielder Román Mejías hits a pair of 3-run homers. On this date in 1962, the Houston Colt .45s make their MLB debut with an 11-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Colt Stadium; outfielder Román Mejías hits a pair of 3-run homers. https://t.co/NA4PDCdBmI

Right-fielder Roman Mejias led the team with 24 home runs, 76 RBIs, and a .286 batting average through 146 games. Houston would only have four players finish with double-digit home runs that season.

